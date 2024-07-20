Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $83,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after acquiring an additional 525,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after acquiring an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,535,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

