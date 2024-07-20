Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 1,607,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,280. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

