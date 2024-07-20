Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 1,607,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,280. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

