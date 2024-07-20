Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 854.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 296,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $143.63. 4,086,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.