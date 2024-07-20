Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RCL traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.29. 1,505,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,951. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

