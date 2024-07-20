Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,544 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 466,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

