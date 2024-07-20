Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 12,591 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

