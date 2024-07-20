Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 133,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 117,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,813. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

