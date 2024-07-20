Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LAD traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $253.61. 276,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,149. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

