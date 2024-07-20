Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.7 %

KNSL traded down $18.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.41. The company had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.39. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

