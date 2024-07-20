Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,285,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,590 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,394. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.