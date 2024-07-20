Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 168 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

MCO traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,844. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

