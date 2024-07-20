Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 5,069,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

