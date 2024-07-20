Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.63. 499,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.67 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

