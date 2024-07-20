Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 33 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.40. 90,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,870.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,891.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

