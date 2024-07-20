Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,375. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.