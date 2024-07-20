Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $114.26. 18,038,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.