Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,322 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 683,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 33,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 128,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

