Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 875 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.59. 508,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

