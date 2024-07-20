Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $390.19. The stock had a trading volume of 809,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.98 and its 200-day moving average is $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

