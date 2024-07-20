Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 38,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,195. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $415.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.37.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.