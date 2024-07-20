OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

