Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 372,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

