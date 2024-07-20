OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 1.1 %

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Shares of OUT opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.