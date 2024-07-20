Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 2,652,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,875,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

