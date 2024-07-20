Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 1,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
