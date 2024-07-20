Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 132,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,239. The company has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

