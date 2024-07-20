Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,439 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Matrix Service worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.2 %

MTRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 149,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,599. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $166.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

