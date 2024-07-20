Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 3.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Trading Down 1.4 %

CNXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,546. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.