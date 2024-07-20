Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.