Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 3.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

