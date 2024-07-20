Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of Paymentus worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter worth approximately $11,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Up 1.8 %

Paymentus stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 85,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,567. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.