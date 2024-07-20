PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $363.90 million and $4.30 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 365,017,599 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 365,017,599.44. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99937691 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $7,040,451.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

