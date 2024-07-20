Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $954,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 979.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 681,391 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

