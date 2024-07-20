Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 14,843,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,680,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

