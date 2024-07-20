PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.35. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 36,339 shares.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.56.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

About PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

