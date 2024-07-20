PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.35. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 36,339 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 109.10%.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
