Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,994 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after buying an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 229.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 233,991 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 7,097,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

