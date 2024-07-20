Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.00. 768,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,571. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.