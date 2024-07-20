Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 401,205 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 847,808 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $10,481,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 574,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

