Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 24,845 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

