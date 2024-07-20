Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 2,943 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,900,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

