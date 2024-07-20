Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. 5,782,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

