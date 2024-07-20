Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. 91,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.