Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE PII traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.55.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

