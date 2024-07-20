Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 472,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,132. The company has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

