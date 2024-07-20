Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

C stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on C. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

