Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $274,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.50.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

