Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 103 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %
Elevance Health stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.