Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 103 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.