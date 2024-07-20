Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 90,741 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 459,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,331. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

