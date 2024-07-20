Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $151.58. 47,513,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 222.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

