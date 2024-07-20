Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

